Alt Fuels: Spotlight on Hydrogen Getting Brighter

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Energy Observer at London. Image Credit / S&B.

A sign of hydrogen's growing visibility as an an alternative bunker fuel took a step further on comments from German shipbuilder Meyer Werft.

Project manager of research & innovation at the engineering company, Ragnar Christenson, told an industry event that fuel cells as marine power have been on his company's agenda for some time.

Meyer Werft has two fuel cell projects on the go, RiverCell and Pa-X-ell.

One is to make fuel cells sea-worthy while the other is to make use of the novel possibilities that fuel cells offer, the executive told the meeting as reported by industry news provider H2-view.

A second speaker, founder and chief executive of Persee, Laurence Grand-Clement, told the event that her company was involved in two hydrogen and fuel cell projects, Maranda and Flagships.

The former is a research vessel while the latter covers two ships using hydrogen and fuel cells, one in France and the other in Norway.

"We are getting into another era where hydrogen and fuel cells are taking a share of the propulsion of a ship," Grand-Clement was quoted as saying.

An hydrogen-powered vessel, the Energy Observer, docked in London earlier this year.

The ship, which is on a world round trip, is a live demonstration of the technology.