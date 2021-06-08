Delta Energy Launches River Thames Bunker Supply Operation in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has hired Steve Taylor, who has more than 10 years of experience in physical supply in the area, to run the operation. Image Credit: Delta Energy

Marine fuel firm Delta Energy has launched a physical supply operation on the River Thames in the south of England.

The firm can now supply 0.1% sulfur marine gasoil along the River Thames and Medway, including accommodating bunker-only calls at the Southend and Medway anchorages, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Delta will also be supplying biofuels in the area in partnership with barge operator GPS Marine.

"Supplies have been carried out for the last 4-5 weeks and the group reports good volumes increasing month-on-month," the company said.

Delta will supply the gasoil using the bunker barge Distributor, which can deliver up to 550 mt at a time. The company has hired Steve Taylor, who has more than 10 years of experience in physical supply in the area, to run the operation.

"Having worked with Steve previously, this for us as a group was a no-brainer, to hire a talented individual who brings with him a solid track record and a vast amount of experience not only in the Thames market but the UK as a whole," Chris Todd, head of global trading at Delta, said in the statement.

"It's clear why his customers have remained loyal to him for the last decade and we look forward to servicing them under the Delta Energy brand."

Contact details for the operation are as follows:

Direct : +44-1472 868 201

Mobile : +44-7789 797 001

Email : ukbunkers@wearedelta.com