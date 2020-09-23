Bunker Jobs: Bunker Trader, Germany

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd is pleased to be working on behalf of an ambitious family run German bunker company who are looking for an experienced and similarly ambitious trader.

They must have a minimum 3 years’ experience. In fact the more experienced the better.

More importantly they must be able to bring along a client portfolio which fits with the firm's structure and be able to get up and running quickly.

The client is a well financed player so will be able to fully support any trading levels required.

The firm is prepared to pay for talent and experience so hence a very lucrative package including a high base salary, a solid bonus scheme, and company car awaits the right candidate. Some help with relocation to Hamburg where the client would ideally like the person to be located, will be provided. However London will be considered.

An excellent command of the English language is a must, with the ability to speak German preferable. A third language such as Danish would be an advantage.

If you think you fit the bill, please email me ASAP on: vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com