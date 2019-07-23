Shipoil in Digital Trading Move

Shipoil: digital move. File image/Pixabay.

Bunker company Shipoil is to digitize its trading and supply operations, the company has said.

The Piraeus-based company has hired marine tech firm Inatech to do the job.

"Inatech's energy trading and risk management system for the bunker industry uses cloud-based computing to reduce operational and counterparty risk, while driving efficiency in volatile markets and maximising profitability," Shipoil said.

Shipoil's managing director, George Tsoris, said that with new fuel regulations in the offing, "it is critical that we employ systems that optimise and streamline our bunker decision-making process".

Shipoil includes marine lubricants as part of its service offer. Inatech is part of commodity trading house, Glencore.