Monjasa Buys Another Bunker Vessel

Monjasa today said it has bought the EU-flagged and 8,200-dwt tanker, MT African Sprinter.

Like its recent purchase of MT Fredericia, the vessel is no stranger to Monjasa’s operations having previously been on a bareboat charter.

The purchace will allow "for continued bunker operation off Namibia in West Africa."

“We are always in the market for quality oil and chemical tonnage for our physical bunker operations in Northwest Europe, Panama, the Arabian Gulf and West Africa. This was the right moment to assume definitive control of the African Sprinter and further strengthen ownership across our supply chain in West Africa”, says Group CEO, Anders Østergaard.

“Looking beyond IMO’s 2020 Sulphur Cap, our West Africa operation allows continued blending and supply of multiple grades of bunker fuels along with occasional onshore cargo imports in the region.”

Monjasa currently has around 10 tankers deployed in West Africa, including the 120,000-dwt oil tanker SKS Darent, which serves as a floating storage off Lomé in the Gulf of Guinea.



