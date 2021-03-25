Ammonia Plant Planned for Northern Germany

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Plant: close to wind farms. File Image / Pixabay.

A technology firm and private capital fund have agreed to work together on developing a hydrogen/ammonia plant using renewable energy.

Denmark's Haldor Topsoe has the technology to produce 300 metric tonnes a day of ammonia from hydrogen. It is envisaged that the project will take place in stages with completion in 2024 subject to a final investment decision, according to the company.

Topsoe's chief commercial officer Amy Hebert said that the innovative project "will lead the way".

Institutional investor AQM Capital will seek the relevant permits for the project which will be located in northern Germany close to existing offshore wind farms and shipping lanes.

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding.