Crude Edges Up After Volatile Trading Day

It was a volatile trading day for oil along with most markets as the US Senate came to a deal ending the government shutdown.

By the end of the session prices gained slightly helped by the fall of the US dollar.

It will be difficult for prices to surpass last week's levels without a profound change on the supply side.

However OPEC members are already talking about keeping the cuts in place beyond 2018.

Bunker prices were stable in the primary ports.

WTI FEB $63.49/BBL UP $0.12/BBL

Brent MAR $69.03/BBL UP $0.42/BBL