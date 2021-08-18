Normal Operations Continue at Canaries Bunker Storage Firm After Cyberattack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Tenerife refinery in the Canary Islands has been shut down since 2014. File Image / Pixabay

Canary Islands-based storage firm Petrologis Canarias has seen little impact on its operations after being hit by a cyberattack last week.

Last week cybersecurity sites reported multiple firms were hit by the LockBit ransomware attack, including Petrologis Canarias.

The attack affected only a few of the firm's computers, and its operations and internal software were not affected, an employee of the company told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

Petrologis Canarias owns and operates 73,500 m3 of fuel oil, gasoil and LCO storage at the Port of Las Palmas.

The Canary Islands bunker market has relied on imported products since output was halted at Cepsa's Tenerife refinery in 2014.