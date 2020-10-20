EMEA News
Activists Target IMO Environment Talks
Ocean Rebellion: getting its message across. Image Credit / Guy Recce
Ocean Rebellion activists along with other environmentalists targeted the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) talks in London yesterday.
A slogan [pictured] was projected on to the Japanese Embassy to "highlight the country's complicity in the lack of legislation to protect the environment", a spokesperson for the group said.
The group's name echoes that of Extinction Rebellion but is focused on maritime issues.
It has recently mounted similar publicity-generating actions against cruise ships moored off the UK's southern coast.
Protesters outside IMO HQ, London. Image Credit / Kat Brendel.
The IMO's Inter-sessional Working Group On Greenhouse Gas Emissions is meeting online this week.