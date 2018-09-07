Four New Faces at Dan Bunkering

Lennart Larsson among the four new faces in Copenhagen. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Dan-Bunkering today has announced the addition of four new faces at its offices in Copenhagen.

Asia Joanna Podraza, Lennart Larsson, Thomas Jørgensen, and William Christoffer Seidenfaden have all joined as Bunker Traders effective August 1.

The group holds a variety of qualifications and experience from outside of the bunker industry.

The additions take the team in Copenhagen to 12 traders.

Dan-Bunkering also recently announce the arrival of Nuno Manaia at its office in Monaco.