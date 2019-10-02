Report: Iran to Produce IMO2020 Grade Fuel oil

Iran: technology to produce 0.5% fuel oil. File image/Pixabay.

Iran has the technology to produce 0.5% sulfur fuel oil, according to local media.

A report in the Tehran Times cites Jalil Sobhani, managing director of the Iran-based research house Novin Farayand Asia Company, as saying that the country has the "indigenous knowledge" to reduce the sulfur content of fuel oil.

This advance has been achieved in partnership with Iran's Oil Industry Research Institute and the National Iranian Tanker Company.

Iranian refineries currently produce little low sulfur fuel oil while around a third of the country's oil products comprises fuel oil.

The ability to produce 0.5% sulfur fuel oil "is a significant step in self-reliance for our shipping industry in the future", the report said