IMO Sets Date For Alt Fuels Meet

Alt fuels: up for discussion. Image credit/IMO/Reinhard Ottway

A symposium on afternative fuels will take place in London on 17-18 October under the aegis of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The event is set against the backdrop of the IMO2020 sulfur cap adjustment on bunker fuel to 0.5% and the IMO-adopted move to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the global fleet.

The symposium, which falls over one and half days, "aims to raise awareness and to take stock of the preparations for the new IMO2020 rule", the IMO said in a statement.

In addition, it will "discuss the role of alternative fuels in the decarbonization of international shipping".

A provisional agenda for the event will be issued in due course, according to the statement.