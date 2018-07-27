Intertek Opens New UK Facility

Intertek UK has opened new petrochemical inspection and testing facility in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

"The new 8,000 sq ft Ellesmere Port site is a key facility within the Intertek Caleb Brett laboratory network and features specialised laboratories for fuel and chemical testing, inspection and tank calibration services," says Intertek.

"The state-of-the-art analytical and calibration equipment, underpinned by technical expertise of Intertek’s people, provides a full suite of quality assurance services supporting clients across the oil, gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, power, construction, airlines, manufacturing and environmental industries."

The new laboratory was officially inaugurated by Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston.

