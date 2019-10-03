Dan-Bunkering Adds 2 New Traders

Martin Lund. Image Credit: Dan Bunkering

Dan-Bunkering has added two new traders at its head offices in Middelfart.



Stefania Vasilopoulou Brigon and Martin Lund joined the firm effective September 1.



Lund joins from Dan-Bunkering's sister company SDK Shipping, while Brigon has experience from outside of the industry.



The new hires bring the headcount at Dan-Bunkering's Middelfart office to 17 Bunker Traders.



Contact details for the pair are as follows:



Stefania Vasilopoulou Brigon

Phone +45 6421 5425​​​​​

Mobile +45 6037 3948​​​​​

Email and Skype for Business stvb@dan-bunkering.com



Martin Lund

Phone +45 6421 5424​​​​​

Mobile +45 2890 0617​​​​​

Email and Skype for Business majl@dan-bunkering.com