EMEA News
Dan-Bunkering Adds New 2 Traders
Thursday October 3, 2019
Martin Lund. Image Credit: Dan Bunkering
Dan-Bunkering has added two new traders at its head offices in Middelfart.
Stefania Vasilopoulou Brigon and Martin Lund joined the firm effective September 1.
Lund joins from Dan-Bunkering’s sister company SDK Shipping, while Brigon has experience from outside of the industry.
The new hires bring the headcount at Dan-Bunkering's Middelfart office to 17 Bunker Traders.
Contact details for the pair are as follows:
Stefania Vasilopoulou Brigon
Phone +45 6421 5425
Mobile +45 6037 3948
Email and Skype for Business stvb@dan-bunkering.com
Martin Lund
Phone +45 6421 5424
Mobile +45 2890 0617
Email and Skype for Business majl@dan-bunkering.com