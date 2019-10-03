Dan-Bunkering Adds New 2 Traders

Thursday October 3, 2019

Dan-Bunkering has added two new traders at its head offices in Middelfart.

Stefania Vasilopoulou Brigon and Martin Lund joined the firm effective September 1.

Lund joins from Dan-Bunkering’s sister company SDK Shipping, while Brigon has experience from outside of the industry.

The new hires bring the headcount at Dan-Bunkering's Middelfart office to 17 Bunker Traders.

Contact details for the pair are as follows:

Stefania Vasilopoulou Brigon
Phone +45 6421 5425​​​​​
Mobile +45 6037 3948​​​​​
Email and Skype for Business stvb@dan-bunkering.com

Martin Lund
Phone +45 6421 5424​​​​​
Mobile +45 2890 0617​​​​​
Email and Skype for Business majl@dan-bunkering.com

