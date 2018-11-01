KPI Bridge Oil Makes Internal Promotion

Freeman: integral part of KPI Bridge Oil's future (image credit/KPI)

Bunker fuels trader and broker KPI Bridge Oil has made an internal promotion.

Victoria Freeman has moved from group financial controller to chief financial officer of the company.

Freeman, 34, joined the company in 2009 in an accountancy role.

Company chief executive Søren Høll said of Freeman's appointment that "her commercial insight, leadership and thorough knowledge of the Group's financial activities will continue to strengthen our management team and indeed the entire Group".

Freeman said: "I look forward to being an integral part of KPI Bridge Oil's future development and success."