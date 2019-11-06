NIMR Inks Long-Term Oman Bunker Supply Deal

NIMR, Marafi ink supply deal. Image Credit: NIMR

NIMR International LLC. (NIMR) has announced it has signed a long-term bunker supply agreement with port operator Marafi Asyad Company.

The deal will see NIMR supply bunkers in Oman to all Marafi managed ports, including Port of Sultan Qaboos, Khasab Port, Port of Shinas, and AL Suwayq Port.

The supplier says it will be operating its own dedicated bunkering barges for MGO and VLSFO delivery at port berths and within anchorage areas, with an initial total supply capacity in Oman of 10,000-tonnes.

Going forward, the company plans to add another 7,000-tonne bunker barge as volumes grows.

“We are happy to be strategically aligned with Marafi in developing bunkering services into all Omani ports. We believe that bunkering in Oman ports will gather traction of increasing number of ships calling Oman ports which will then contribute to the economy of the Sultanate of Oman”, said J.B.Lavaro, Director from NIMR.

Contact details for parties interested in supply are as follows:

Email : Bunkering@nimr.om

Phone : +971552295458