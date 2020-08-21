Port of Gothenburg Sees H1 Boost to Container Throughput Despite COVID-19

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container traffic at Gothenburg has proved resilient this year. Image Credit: Port of Gothenburg

Container throughput at the Port of Gothenburg in Sweden rose slightly in the first half of the year, shaking off the pandemic effect that has stymied the shipping industry in other parts of the world.

Throughput climbed to 401,000 TEU in the first half of the year, up by 4% from the same period a year earlier, the port authority said in an emailed statement Thursday.

"Despite the pandemic, the Port of Gothenburg container terminal has been working at full capacity and with no cancelled calls by mainline vessels, which are responsible for the vital direct weekly services between Gothenburg and Asia," the port authority said.

"Feeder traffic frequency has also been maintained and with an increase in the size of the feeder vessels during the period."

The port also saw a jump in energy product throughput in the first half, gaining 22% to 11.8 million mt.