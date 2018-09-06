OCM Launches New Tyneside Bunker Supply Operation

New operation offers delivery from more than 5,000 cubic meters of new tank storage

OceanConnect Marine (OCM) today has launched a new gasoil bunker supply operation for vessels calling Tyneside and UK East Coast ports.

The new operation offers delivery via RTW and ex-pipe at Tyneside from more than 5,000 cubic meters of new tank storage.

"Clients are already pleased with the launch of our operations from Tyneside, serving the growing demand for bunker requirements across the North of the UK and into Scotland," said OCM Managing Director, S.I. Shim.

"The addition of this facility will allow us to continue to support the UK marine gasoil market and complements our successful services on the Thames."