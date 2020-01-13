Dutch Short-Sea Operator Orders Four LNG-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The four new vessels will be the first of their type to run on natural gas. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Netherlands-based Wijnne & Barends Chartering has ordered LNG propulsion systems from technology group Wärtsilä for four new short-sea cargo vessels being built in China, Wärtsilä said Monday.

The order was placed with Wärtsilä in December, the engine manufacturer said, and the ships are under construction at the WuHu Shipyard in China.

The first of the vessels is expected to be delivered in the autumn of 2021, and they will operate in the Baltic and North Seas, Wärtsilä said.