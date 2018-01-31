VPS Acquires UK-Based Transoil Laboratory Limited

VPS is well known in the bunker industry. Image Credit: VPS

Global fuel testing advisory company Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) today announced the acquisition of Manchester, UK-based Transoil Laboratory Limited for an undisclosed sum.

VPS, well known in the bunker industry with laboratories located in Rotterdam, Singapore, Houston and Fujairah, says the acquisition of Transoil enables it to expand its testing and advisory service offering into power industries.

"In Transoil, we have acquired a company with a strong technical capability and excellent reputation, which is a great fit with our existing business. The addition of transformer and insulating oils to our existing portfolio of fuels and lubricating oils enables us to service a wider range of markets, and represents a platform for further growth and diversification of our testing and advisory business," said Dr Malcolm Cooper, Group Managing Director of VPS.

Peter Broadbent, founder and Managing Director of Transoil Laboratory said: "Joining forces with VPS allows us to expand our transfomer and insulating oil testing and advisory services globally. With our combined service offering in fuel, lubricating and transformer oil testing and advice, we become an even stronger partner to our customers. We are very excited about this opportunity."