Bunker Jobs: Key Account Manager, Bunkering, London

by SallingSearch

A unique and inspiring job opportunity awaits if you are looking for a challenging role as a Key Account Manager. You will be a part of a successful and growing key account team in London, and you will also work closely with other colleagues in North America and Singapore.

In this role, you will work on a group level for this market-leading fuel supplier and you will be given the chance to work with some of their largest accounts worldwide.

The role will be based in London and you will report the Director for Key Accounts. The successful candidate would ideally already be based in UK.

The ideal candidate for this role would have experience in some or all of the below areas:

1-3 years of experience from ideally bunkering and physical supply. Alternatively, you could also have a background from another shipping role, where you have been involved in coordinating bunker supplies or as a vessel operator.Proven experience in account management.

Risk management and claims handling.

Your personality:

Account Manager over Trader profile.

Drive and desire to make a change.

Interested in a role where you support the seniors on major global accounts.

Looking to build a career, with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and with many stakeholders, both internal and external.

Team player.

Open to new ideas.

Inspired by working in a multinational team.



Check out our website http://sallingsearch.com/en/jobs/?ja-job=971974 for more info about the role. Or feel free to contact Soeren on Soeren@sallingsearch.com if interested.

All communication will be kept strictly confidential.