BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Business Intelligence Analyst in Middelfart

Thursday May 18, 2023

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a business intelligence analyst in Middelfart.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a solid financial and business understanding and a relevant education, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Creating, updating, and maintaining financial models and detailed forecast of the company's future performance
  • Develop and maintain the business intelligence solution, ensuring data accuracy, reliability, and usability
  • Collaborate with stakeholders from across the organization to understand their data needs and provide data-driven recommendations
  • Performance analysis and data presentation to support decision processes
  • Act as the primary analyst for the business intelligence solution, identifying and resolving any issues and help our users understand the data they receive
  • Support our strategic journey towards a next level platform in close collaboration with Group IT and other finance departments

