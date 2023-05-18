BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Business Intelligence Analyst in Middelfart

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the firm's Middelfart office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a business intelligence analyst in Middelfart.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a solid financial and business understanding and a relevant education, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Creating, updating, and maintaining financial models and detailed forecast of the company's future performance

Develop and maintain the business intelligence solution, ensuring data accuracy, reliability, and usability

Collaborate with stakeholders from across the organization to understand their data needs and provide data-driven recommendations

Performance analysis and data presentation to support decision processes

Act as the primary analyst for the business intelligence solution, identifying and resolving any issues and help our users understand the data they receive

Support our strategic journey towards a next level platform in close collaboration with Group IT and other finance departments

