UK Ferry Operator Trials Biofuel

Ferry serving Isle of Wight, UK (file image/pixabay)

UK ferry company Red Funnel operating off the country's south coast is to trial biofuel on its ships.

The company has teamed up with Green Biofuels (GB) to use Green D+ biofuel combined with varying amounts of distillate fuel in main engines and onboard generators.

The GB fuel comprises a performance additive and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) renewable diesel, according to local news provider the Isle of Wight county press.

It is a cleaner burn than regular diesel, according to GB chief operating officer Magnus Hammick.

"The trial use of biofuels is one of a number of new initiatives Red Funnel is taking to significantly reduce its environmental footprint," Mark Slawson, Red Funnel’s fleet and technical director, was quoted as saying.

"Unlike other alternative energy sources, switching to biofuel incurs no major infrastructure changes and we are confident that the trial will deliver a reduction in SOx and NOx emissions," he added.

HVO is produced by Neste from waste and residue materials such as used cooking oil and waste fats.