Bomin Closes its Dubai "Hub" Office, Appoints Christensen as New MD

Jan Christensen (pictured), has also taken over from Thomas Roller as Managing Director for Bomin Bunker Holding in Hamburg. Image Credit: Bomin

The Bomin Group (Bomin) today announced it has made a number of restructuring moves, including the appointment of a new Managing Director and the closure of its offices in Dubai.

Alongside Hamburg, Houston, and Singapore, as part of restructuring efforts in 2016 Dubai was named as one of the bunker supplier's four regional "hubs".

"Existing customers in the region will be served through Bomin's global network," Bomin said today.

Bomin also said the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel, which comes into force on January 1, 2020, played a part in the decision.

"Well ahead of the 2020 legislative changes in the marine fuel industry, Bomin continues the process of consolidating and restructuring its business," Bomin said.

Meanwhile, former Head of Global Bunker Operations, Jan Christensen, has taken over from Thomas Roller as Managing Director for Bomin Bunker Holding in Hamburg.

"We thank Thomas Roller for his dedication and contribution to the company throughout the years. With Jan Christensen, I am pleased that we have a successor with experience and operational knowledge in the global bunker industry," said Raphael Huettmann, Managing Director of Mabanaft, Bomin's parent company.