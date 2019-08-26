Rotterdam Posts Another Record Quarter for LNG Bunker Sales

Rotterdam has posted another record quarter for LNG bunker sales, according to the latest data from the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

Figures for Q2 2019 show 6,269 mt of LNG bunkers were sold in the period, a significant increase on the 1,297 m3 sold in the period last year.

The performance means that sales in the first half of 2019 total 11,672 mt, higher than the 9,500 mt sold during the whole of last year.

Despite the impressive growth and rising uptake for the alternative fuel, sales still lag far behind those of traditional fuels.

The port reported total sales of HFO and distillates for the period was 2,232,278 m3.