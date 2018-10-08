Bunker Fuel Spill Threatens French, Italian Coasts

Collision reported off Corsica's northern coastline (file image/pixabay)

Fuel has leaked into the Mediterranean Sea off the French island of Corsica following a collision between two cargo ships.

One ship, the Virginia, as at anchor when it was struck by the other vessel, the Ulysse, according to local news provider the Local.

While the nature of the spill has yet to be confirmed, bunker fuel from the ship's fuel tanks is thought to be the most likely pollutant.

"The collision caused considerable damage, with an opening several metres long in the CLS Virginia's hull," the naval authority was quoted as saying.

Other news reports said that a 2.4 mile-long, oil slick had been formed which was hundreds of meters wide and heading in the direction of the French and Italian coastlines.

The collision was reported to have happened early yesterday,