Galp to Offer 0.50%S Bunkers at all Portuguese Ports from Second Half of 2019

0.50%S bunkers will be available at all Portuguese ports. File Image / Pixabay

Petrogal S.A., GDP (Petrogal), the bunkering unit of Galp Energia (Galp), today announced it will offer 0.50% maximum sulfur fuel at all Portuguese Ports from second half of 2019.

The move is in response to the upcoming IMO2020 regulation that will see the global sulfur cap for marine fuel fall from 3.5% sulfur to 0.50% sulfur from January 1, 2020, the supplier added in an emailed note to customers.

Galp is the latest supplier to announce plans for its IMO2020 compliant fuel offering, with Ship & Bunker reporting earlier this year that the dominant view among IMO member states is that the transition to the global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel needs to begin before the January 1, 2020 deadline.