Too Early to see Shape Covid-19 Bunker Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Genoa, Italy. Image credit/ S Panzeri

Bunker players see no clear pattern emerging at this stage on the shape of the weakening bunker demand.

As reported in Ship & Bunker yesterday, bunker demand in European ports is generally down as the coronavirus pandemic erradicates swathes of economic activity.

Ship & Bunker estimates an 8% hit on overall daily bunker demand from the impact of the virus although on the ground, a clearer picture has yet to be seen.

"It's random," a market source told Ship & Bunker today when asked if he could see particular ship types making calls.

However, sources have reported bunker-only calls from cruise ships, something not usually seen during normal times.

"[The cruise ships] are either not able to dock or have had a cruise cancellation and so are making their way to another destination," a source said.

The north Italian port of Genoa (pictured) is reported to be quiet.

Danish ferry operator DFDS has suspended its 2020 outlook dividend payment on the back of covid-19 uncertainty.