Too Early to see Shape Covid-19 Bunker Demand
Port of Genoa, Italy. Image credit/ S Panzeri
Bunker players see no clear pattern emerging at this stage on the shape of the weakening bunker demand.
As reported in Ship & Bunker yesterday, bunker demand in European ports is generally down as the coronavirus pandemic erradicates swathes of economic activity.
Ship & Bunker estimates an 8% hit on overall daily bunker demand from the impact of the virus although on the ground, a clearer picture has yet to be seen.
"It's random," a market source told Ship & Bunker today when asked if he could see particular ship types making calls.
However, sources have reported bunker-only calls from cruise ships, something not usually seen during normal times.
"[The cruise ships] are either not able to dock or have had a cruise cancellation and so are making their way to another destination," a source said.
The north Italian port of Genoa (pictured) is reported to be quiet.
Danish ferry operator DFDS has suspended its 2020 outlook dividend payment on the back of covid-19 uncertainty.