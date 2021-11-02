Polish Bunker Supplier Ship-Service to be Wound Up

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is a leading bunker supplier in Poland. File Image / Pixabay

Polish marine fuel supplier Ship-Service is set to be wound up.

The company's shareholders made the decision 'quite unexpectedly' on October 29, it said in a note to customers on Tuesday.

"The liquidation of our company is a planned and controlled process of terminating the activities of our company within the Orlen Group," the company said in the note.

"Current contracts and obligations will be performed on an ongoing basis in accordance with the previous arrangements."

The firm has the full support of its lenders during the liquidation process, and all payments to creditors should be made on time, the company said.

The firm was founded as a state-owned shipping services firm in 1957, and became a bunker supplier in 1995 before being taken over by Orlen in 2002.