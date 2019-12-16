MSC Disputes Criticism of Emissions' Record

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM: emissions argument. File image/Pixabay.

Box shipping company MSC, whose emissions record has been criticised by environmental advocate group Transport & Environment (T&E), has refuted the charge.

A T&E analysis of European Union (EU) data ranked the shipping company as "the 8th biggest emitter [of CO2] in the bloc if shipping was part of the EU's emissions trading system".

But the company has hit back pointing to a faulty analysis.

"MSC fully supports reporting CO2 emissions transparently and precisely in the European Union Monitoring, Reporting and Verification system, as mandated by EU legislation," MSC said in a statement.

"It is, however, vital that the raw data reported in the system are analysed accurately and take operational realities fully into account, to give a realistic picture of the related emissions.

"In this respect, a recently published report by T&E offers an incomplete analysis of these data and therefore does not give an accurate picture of the emissions from the shipping sector.

"In particular, the T&E analysis fails to take a number of operational aspects of MSC's services fully into account, and thus does not offer a complete assessment of our role and impact in terms of emissions."

The company goes on to say that the analysis focuses on emissions in the EU.

"If it is to be fully comparable across shipping lines and industries, [it] should only take into account emissions which actually occurred in the geographical area of the EU".

According to an MSC analysis of its own operational records, only 40-45% of the 11 million tons of emissions reported in the MRV were actually in the EU.