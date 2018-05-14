Rotterdam Q1 Bunker Sales Rise 2.7% [Graph]

Data from port of Rotterdam

Bunker sales in the port of Rotterdam during the first quarter of 2018 rose to 2,515,009 million metric tonnes (mt) for all products excluding lubes.

The total represents an increase of 2.7% for the period year-over-year.

As always, sales of HFO made up the majority of sales with 2,134,350 mt sold.

Distillate sales accounted for around 15% of sales in the quarter with 380,659 mt sold.

Sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers, meanwhile, look to be on the rise in the port.

Q1 sales totalled 729 mt for the quarter, compared to 1,500 mt sold during the whole of 2017.