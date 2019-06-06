New Hire at Malik Supply

Thomas Holm Olesen. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Malik Supply, a bunker company that operates across the Baltic Sea ports, has appointed Thomas Holm Olesen as a senior bunker trader.

Olesen is a seasoned bunker industry professional with over 18 years' experience.

The appointment of a senior bunker trader is in line with the group's plans for growth and expansion, the company said in a statement sent to Ship & Bunker.



Contact details for Olesen are:

Direct line: +45 3842 3223

Mobile: +45 5210 1088

E-mail: tol@mailk.dk

Skype: tol@malik.dk