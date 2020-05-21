Norwegian Shipowners Seek to Halve Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norway's shipowners have set themselves a more ambitious target than the rest of the world. File Image / Pixabay

Shipowners in Norway have set themselves a more ambitious decarbonisation target than that of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), pledging to halve their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.

The IMO's initial strategy on the reduction of GHG emissions from shipping envisages a cut of at least 40% from 2008's levels to carbon emissions per transport work by 2030, and a cut of at least 50% to total GHG emissions from the industry by 2050.

In a report published this week, the Norwegian Shipowners' Association said its members will aim for a cut of 50% from 2008's levels in their GHG emissions per transport work by 2030, and will have a "climate neutral fleet" by 2050.

The organisation will also "strive for an international ban from 2050 on fuel that is not climate neutral," it said.

"In their role as buyers, shipping companies can specify the technology and machinery solutions for their ships and therefore have a particular responsibility to give clear indication of what they expect shipyards, equipment and engine suppliers, and energy companies to develop in the years to come," the organisation said.

"Through this strategy, the Norwegian Shipowners' Association intends to communicate the clear expectation that significant resources should be devoted to developing zero-emission solutions that can be commercialised and scaled up as quickly as possible."