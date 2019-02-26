Repsol Announces LNG Bunkering Milestones for Spain

215 m3 of LNG supplied in Cartagena. Image Credit: Repsol

Repsol says it has achieved a number of Spanish LNG bunkering milestones, including the first two stems of the alternative fuel at the port of Ferrol.

Along with two stems at the port of Cartagena, the firm says over the last five years it has now supplied around 2,500 m3 of LNG bunkers to 13 different ships.

The most recent stems say the supply of 215 m3 of LNG in Cartagena and 180 m3 of LNG in Ferrol to the Torghatten Nord vessels, Huftarøy and Samnøy.

"Developing the business of supplying LNG as a marine fuel, through both short- and long-term contracts, is a key part of Repsol's strategy for providing energy solutions to its customers," says Repsol.