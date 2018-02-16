Rotterdam Saw 1,500 mt of LNG Bunker Sales in 2017

The Port of Rotterdam sold 1,500 mt on LNG bunkers in 2017. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Rotterdam sold 1,500 metric tonnes (mt) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers 2017, according to data from the port authority.

With infrastructure for the emerging alternative marine fuel having only recently been established, the volume is a dramatic increase over the 100 mt sold in 2016.

Further growth in the LNG bunker market is expected this year, with Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) General Manager Mark Bell suggesting 2018 would be a "tipping year" for the product.

Earlier this year national harbour master René de Vries said that "by 2020, LNG bunkering will be a routine operation in the port of Rotterdam."

In 2017 Rotterdam sold 9.8 million mt of traditional oil-based bunkers.