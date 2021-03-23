Russian Fuel Oil Exports Dip in February

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Baltic seaport of St Petersburg. File Image / Pixabay

Russian fuel oil exports fell by 2.9% in February compared to the same month a year ago while February's figures compared to January's showed a 6.4% fall.

Exports data came in at 2.72 million metric tonnes (mt) for February and 2.9 million mt for January, according to Russian government data as reported by price reporting firm S&P Global Platts.

A Russian cold spell boosted domestic demand adding pressure to export flows.

Russian fuel oil output totalled 3.72 million mt in February, down 2.7% year-on-year. This is partly explained by the extra day in February 2020, the report said.

Russian fuel oil cargoes are a key source of supply to northwest European destinations.