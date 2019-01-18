Bunker Jobs: Senior Bunker Surveyor / Petroleum Inspector / Operations Manager for Europe

Petro Inspect is currently looking to hire an experienced Senior Bunker Surveyor / Petroleum Inspector / Operations Manager in Europe (Germany / Netherlands / Romania / France) to join our company and assist with growing the marine portfolio.

Directly reporting to the Regional Manager, we are seeking a highly experienced and motivated individual to fulfill this role. The position requires developing new and existing client portfolios and provide strategic input towards business growth, at the same time as providing coaching and guidance for peers and colleagues, with the view to team performance continuing to meet company standards.

Working with the Director Operations and Technical Managers in our other offices, you will take responsibility for designing, developing and implementing marketing, sales strategies for marine opportunities primarily in Europe.

The ideal candidate will be a creative thinker with a strategic and consultative approach. We are looking for a self-starter with extensive experience in solution selling. Willing to travel whenever necessary; and well versed in spoken and written English.

The candidate will be independent, resourceful and proactive in problem solving; as well as maintaining and analysis of portfolio statistics.

To apply, please forward your resume, indicating the current and expected salary to ops@petro-inspect.com

Skills

At least 4-5 years of relevant industry experience with a Degree in Marine Engineering (minimum Bachelors), of which 3 years should be in conducting generalized marine bunker surveys including, but not limited to, Bunker Quantity Surveys (BQS), Remaining onboard Surveys (ROB), On/Off Hire and Condition Surveys, Sampling of Shore Tanks and obtaining fuel samples is a must

Advanced knowledge in conducting specialized marine bunker surveys, such as Bunker Detective/Investigative Survey, Post-Bunker Quantity and Quality disputes and Sludge Disposal and Discharge Surveys

Clean Drivers record or able to obtain a license in a reasonable amount of time

Preference shall be given to candidates who have been trained to Singapore bunker surveying standards or SS600

Experience in regional business development will be an advantage.

Good Interpersonal skills.

Willingness to learn and take on new challenges.

Independent and takes initiative.

Advanced knowledge in dealing with charter party disputes of voyage underperformance consumption claims

Advanced knowledge of bunker fuel sampling procedures and safeguarding against contamination is a must

About the Company

AVA GROUP and its divisions AVA MARINE, Bunker Detective and Petro Inspect are a professional marine surveying & cargo inspection organization servicing the international commodity trading community. We have been in existence since 2010 to service primarily the Canadian and the US marine market with selective assignments globally. We are also Members of the Canadian Board of Marine Underwriters (CBMU), American Institute of Marine Underwriters (AIMU), Chamber of Shipping of British Columbia (COSBC), Marine Insurance Association of British Columbia (MIABC) and a Corporate Members of the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA)

As a marine surveying and consultancy organization our maritime expertise encompasses the entire range of survey and inspection activities; however, it was soon realized that a dedicated team of ‘bunker surveyors’ were needed positioned at strategic locations whose sole purpose would be to provide bunker surveying services to ship operators in order to deter fuel theft and mal-practices which are so prevalent even today. Out of this, the idea ‘Bunker Detective’ was born followed by Petro Inspect to cater for the broader range of bunkering activities.

Our bunker surveying arm rigorously seeks to maintain its high efficiency in meeting customer’s demands, by constantly developing a bespoke bunker survey programme for clients which has proved very successful and resulted in significant cost savings for our clients. To date we have recovered 1000’s of tones in un-declared fuel, averted numerous cappuccino bunkers and prevented bribery thus saving charterers and owners millions of dollars! Through multiple offices, a solid foundation of the Company’s infrastructure has been established reflecting the promising future of Bunker Detective | Petro Inspect and enhancing its position as a leading global marine surveying and inspection company.

We are a leading marine surveying and inspection company, ISO 9001 and 17020 certified, specializing in bunker fraud / fuel theft prevention. Not only that we also serve as ‘protective surveyors’ on charterer’s or owner’s behalf ensuring no mal-practice takes place during bunkering such as cappuccino bunkers, gravitating of fuel, bribery etc. and at the same time ensuring that only the best marine surveying and business ethics are practiced.

Our bunker fuel concealment and fraud detection is proprietary to the company and largely depends on the hands-on approach and practical experience of surveyors and therefore we hire only the best in the industry - our surveyors being ex-seafarers themselves are well-versed with the various techniques used to conceal bunkers on board.

Founded in 2012