MAN to Provide Engines for New Tallink Grupp LNG-Fuelled Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MyStar is due for delivery in early 2022. Image Credit: Rauma Marine Constructions

Engineering company MAN Energy Solutions will provide the engines for a new shuttle ferry in the Baltic capable of running on LNG, the company said Wednesday.

Tallink Grupp's new ferry the MyStar will have duel-fuel main engines supplied by MAN, with LNG as the primary fuel, the company said in an emailed statement.

The ship will be built at Rauma Marine Constructions' yard in Finland, and is due for delivery in early 2022.

The ship will have a gross tonnage of 50,000 dwt and will operate between Tallinn and Helsinki, MAN said.

LNG supplier Elenger is due to take delivery of an LNG bunker barge this summer which will start operations in the Baltic in the autumn, including supplying Tallink's LNG-powered ferry the Megastar.