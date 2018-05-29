Stena Orders Sixth LNG-powered Ferry

Stena's Mont Ventoux ropax ferry (Image credit/Stena)

A liquified natural gas (LNG) ferry has been ordered by shipping company Stena Roro [roll on/roll off].

The order is part of a series of ships being built for the company in China, according to maritime news provider LNG Shipping.

The dual-fuel vessel, which is the sixth in the series, will be delivered in 2021 and chartered to French company Brittany Ferries where it will work on the company's popular UK/Spain routes.

The fifth ship in the series has been chartered to DFDS. There are further two order options outstanding for this class of ship, which are in the e-flexer ropax class.