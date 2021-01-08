Port of Rotterdam Seeks Rapid Expansion of Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam is the world's second-largest bunker port. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Rotterdam is seeking a rapid development of shore power facilities in the area over the next five years.

The port and the local municipal authorities plan to add 8-10 new shore power facilities by 2025, the Port of Rotterdam said in a statement on its website Friday.

The aim will then be to "speed up the uptake of shore power in the second part of this decade," the port authority said.

"This approach is a consequence of the fact that, despite the positive results of shore power, fundamental uncertainties for market parties still exist and the technical potential of shore power for the shipping industry is still being developed."

Shore power facilities allow a vessel to run off land-based power while at berth, reducing emissions if this power comes from renewable capacity. The facilities also allow vessels with battery systems to recharge them.

The port authority said it would not support a requirement at the European level for ports to install shore power facilities at every berth, arguing this could hamper the uptake of zero-emission fuels.

"Instead of top-down regulations, we would welcome a tailored approach with progressive ambitions per shipping segment, taking into account local circumstances and costs, while also driving standardisation," the Port of Rotterdam said.

"We advocate a value chain approach for the rollout of shore power in European ports, based on cooperation and stimulation, rather than regulation."