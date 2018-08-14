ARA: ExxonMobil Claims Another MFM First

ExxonMobil’s Marine Fuels Technical Advisor, Armelle Breneol. Image Credit: ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil today said it has become the first player to make a bunker delivery via an independently accredited mass flow metering (MFM) system in the Amsterdam- Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, and is now delivering its HDME hybrid fuel there using the technology.

The supplier said its setup received third-party accreditation from Lloyd’s Register and is calibrated in line with both OIML R 117 and ISO 17025 standards with an accuracy to within +/- 0.5%.

Unlike Singapore, there is no official MFM accreditation maintained by ARA's respective port authorities.

ExxonMobil’s Marine Fuels Technical Advisor, Armelle Breneol, said the MFM would give customers "faster turnaround times, greater transparency, traceability and security."

The supplier has long maintained that the technology can reduce delivery time up the three hours, a saving principally gained from dispensing with the need for time-consuming traditional tank gauging methods to determine bunker volumes.

It is also no stranger for MFM firsts; in 2012 ExxonMobil was also the first bunker supplier to use a MFM system approved by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), and in 2015 the first to have an independently accredited MFM system in Hong Kong.