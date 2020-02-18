Joint Venture Launched for European Carbon-Neutral Shipping Infrastructure

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project aims to help carbon-neutral inland shipping in Northwest Europe. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Energy producer E.On and port organisations the Port of Rotterdam and DeltaPort Niederrheinhäfen have joined forces on a project developing carbon-neutral inland shipping infrastructure in Northwest Europe.

The three organisations have agreed "to develop an infrastructure so that freight and passenger ships with climate-neutral propulsion can exchange battery containers or refuel hydrogen in the ports," the Port of Rotterdam said in a statement on its website Monday.

As a "pilot concept" the plan will initially focus on the German inland DeltaPort location in Voerde and Wesel, according to the statement.

"The German government wants to significantly expand inland shipping," Alexander Fenzl, director of German operations at E.On, said in the statement.

"With our experience and our climate-neutral approach, we want to accompany this process and make freight transport on the water more economical, climate-friendly and thus sustainable."