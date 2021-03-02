BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa's team in Denmark is expanding. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker supplier Monjasa is looking to hire a trader for its Fredericia office in Denmark.

The new hire will focus on 'new niche markets' as well as developing short- and long-term relationships with offshore customers, the firm said in a job posting on its website.

The company is seeking candidates with fluent written and spoken English and Danish, and preferably German. Experience of the bunker industry is an advantage but not a requirement.

The posting lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Investigate and develop new areas of focus

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

The deadline for applications is April 4. For more information, click here.