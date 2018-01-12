Swinoujscie LNG Terminal Expansion Could Get EU Funding

Swinoujscie: EU help (file image/pixabay)

An expansion project planned for an liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal at a Polish port is hoping to secure European Union funding.

Expanding facilities at the terminal at Swinoujscie would make LNG bunkering feasible at the port while the work would be co-funded by the EU, according to port news provider Port News.

The Baltic sea port of Swinoujscie is inside the Baltic emissions control area where ships' bunker fuel must keep to a sulfur limit of 0.1%.

Ships working short-haul routes are attracted to the alternative to crude oil-derived residual fuel oil as a way of meeting emission standards.