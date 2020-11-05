WOS Head of Bunkers Chris Todd Leaves GP Global

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GP Global. Image Credit: GP Global

Chris Todd, GP Global's Head of Bunkers West of Suez, has confirmed he has left the firm effective immediately.

Responding to a request for comment on the matter by Ship & Bunker, Todd said the exit was entirely amicable.

GP Global's bunker business was brought to a standstill in July after it announced the discovery of fraud in the wider group by some of its employees in the UAE.

"Despite the limited trading activity over the last three to four months, which has been widely reported in media, we have been doing our best to bring things to a tidy end for existing customers and suppliers," Todd said.

"This has now been achieved and those that can be be paid, have been."

Todd declined to comment on his plans for the future.