Orim Energy Hires Former Trefoil COO as Head of Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Elfrink was previously chief operating officer of Trefoil Trading. Image Credit: Maurice Elfrink

Marine fuel trading company Orim Energy has hired Maurice Elfrink as its head of bunkering as the company seeks to expand in Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean.

Elfrink resigned as chief operating officer of Trefoil Trading last month in order to "start a new adventure," he told Ship & Bunker last week.

In his new role he "will be responsible for driving growth and extending Orim Energy's bunkering activities in the ARA region and Malta," the company said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

Orim set up its operation in Malta in October 2019.

"With the highly experienced and well-connected oil trader on board, Orim Energy is well positioned to deliver its growth ambitions and to realize its true potential in the highly competitive bunkering market."

Elrink had been working for Trefoil since 2011.