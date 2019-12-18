Bad Weather Disrupts Sardinian Port Ops: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bad weather delays. File image/Pixabay.

Bad weather is causing delays to shipping operations including bunkering at the Italian port of Sarroch of the island of Sardinia.

The port has been temporarily closed and ships working cargo can expect to be delayed which may have a knock on effect for vessels wanting to bunker, according to market sources.

Italian refiner Saras, which operates a refinery close to the port, has been supplying 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel along with other grades at the port since September.

The offer is part of a push to increase its bunkering business on the back of the change to the global bunker fuel specification.