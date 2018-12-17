Oman Says IMO 2020 an Opportunity to Become Regional Bunker Hub

Dr. Mohammed Mahmood Al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Shell Oman Marketing Company, and Mr. Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of Port of Duqm. Image Credit: Shell

With the IMO 2020 global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel widely expected to cause a shift not only in the bunkers vessels burn, but also where they are lifted, Oman today said it saw the change as an opportunity to become a bunkering hub for the region.

The country hopes to realize this ambition through a new deal signed between Shell and Port of Duqm.

“With new global bunker regulations coming into effect as from 2020, Port of Duqm plans to take full advantage of its prime location as well as the availability of the right fuel specs and offer prime bunker services accordingly,” Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of Port of Duqm, said in a statement released today.

“This new agreement with Shell Oman underlines the clear ambition of Port of Duqm to become a future bunker hub serving the entire region.”

The deal will see Shell build a new bunkering terminal at the port offering various marine fuel products, lubricants, and other ancillary facilities.

Fujairah is currently the biggest bunker market in the region, a port Shell has already indicated it will be supplying its 0.50%S VLSFO for 2020.